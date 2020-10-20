VIDEO: Gerad Parker discusses offensive work ahead of Texas Tech clash

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) -- 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020: A sentencing hearing was held in Mercer County in a deadly child neglect case. Candice Jones and John Powers went before Judge Wills on Monday, Oct. 19.

Jones will serve three to 15 years for Child Neglect Resulting in Death. John Powers will serve 15 years to life.