GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS) — A lightning strike during a downpour on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, caused a unique fire on a local golf course.

The Grandview Country Club’s Facebook page posted a video showing a a tree that had the inside of it caught on fire by a lightning strike during the brief storm.

Courtesy: Grandview Country Club

The tree sits just beside the 9th hole green. Nobody was injured during the storm.