BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department released video this morning of a person of interest in catalytic converter thefts that have taken place in Beckley recently.

According to Beckley PD, the thefts happened on Appalachian Drive in Beckley over the last several weeks. Beckley PD also said the video is being released in order to better locate the people who are being looked at as persons of interest.

Anyone with any information on the thefts or people in question, is asked to contact Corporal McCormick of the Beckley Police Department immediately at (304) 256-1708.