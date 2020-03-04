Virginians, West Virginians, NASA remember Katherine Johnson, a barrier-breaking NASA mathematician

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginians mourn and remember the pioneering NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson whose life became known to the public with the help of the 2016 movie “Hidden Figures.” She died today, Feb. 24, at 101-years-old.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said he is “deeply saddened to hear of her passing.”

“Katherine Johnson helped realize one of humankind’s oldest dreams—to reach the stars. Hidden no longer, she will be remembered for her contributions to math and science and forever stand as a role model for those whose talents are not fully recognized because of prejudice. I am deeply saddened to hear of her passing, and my condolences go out to her family, my fellow Virginians, the NASA community, and everyone else who held her as a hero.” U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said he was glad Johnson lived to see the recognition for her and her colleagues featured in “Hidden Figures.”

I'm mourning the loss of Katherine Johnson, who passed away today at the age of 101. I'm so glad she lived to see the recognition that she and her fellow @NASA_Langley "Hidden Figures" so rightly deserved for their important work on the space program. pic.twitter.com/69sL4UJqLP — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) February 24, 2020

The NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia — where Johnson worked for over three decades — said “we will carry forward her legacy.”

Here at NASA’s Langley Research Center, where Katherine worked for some 33 years, we will carry forward her legacy. Katherine believed in equality. She overcame obstacles to achieve great things and make life better for others. https://t.co/m7BVPJOD9g — NASA_Langley (@NASA_Langley) February 24, 2020

“Her life will inspire Americans for generations to come,” said NASA Langley Research Center Director Clayton P. Turner.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Katherine G. Johnson, a woman whose service to NASA and our nation will not be forgotten. Her strength of character, bravery and mastery of mathematics helped America push beyond inequality to accomplish what some thought impossible. Her life will inspire Americans for generations to come. Here at NASA’s Langley Research Center, where Johnson worked for some 33 years, we will carry forward her legacy. Katherine Johnson believed in equality. She overcame obstacles to achieve great things and make life better for others. Her example continues to guide us as we push the boundaries of human exploration, forward to the Moon and on to Mars.” Clayton P. Turner, Director, NASA’s Langley Research Center

NASA’s remembrance of Johnson included a short video highlighting her contribution to the Space Shuttle program.

With slide rules and pencils, Katherine Johnson’s brilliant mind helped launch our nation into space.



No longer a Hidden Figure, her bravery and commitment to excellence leaves an eternal legacy for us all: https://t.co/1D6xzQNWrg pic.twitter.com/pvUvoRhuxp — NASA (@NASA) February 24, 2020

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Johnson, a West Virginia native, “showed the world what West Virginians are capable of.”

Cathy and I are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Katherine Johnson. She truly was an American hero. Her work broke through barriers, and showed the world what West Virginians are capable of. https://t.co/OBAE1O3nLx — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) February 24, 2020

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said “more young women have – and will – blaze their own trails because of Johnson’s accomplishments.”

Katherine Johnson was a stellar mathematician and a proud West Virginian, and because of her accomplishments, more young women have – and will – blaze their own trails in science, tech, engineering & math fields. Please join Gayle and I in praying for her family & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/EZIHkYGndB — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) February 24, 2020

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said Johnson’s “work on earth sent men on the moon.”

An amazing West Virginia woman. Her work on earth sent men to the moon. What an incredible life and legacy. Katherine’s legacy will be forever remembered at @NASAIVV. Sending my love to her family today. https://t.co/N8jDO4W2m3 — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) February 24, 2020

