Board votes to change the name of Stonewall Jackson middle school

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Board of Education has voted 5-0 to change the name of Stonewall Jackson middle school.
The vote was unanimous by a 5-0 margin. What the name of the school will be changed to has not been released yet. The change will come before classes start.
The effort to change the name of the school on Charleston’s West Side as been simmering for weeks as the ripple against statues, buildings and military bases named for Confederate figures sweeps across the country.
Some in the Charleston area believe the name is offensive because of Stonewall Jackson’s past of owning slaves.
Those arguing the name should be changed filled the Kanawha County Board of Education meeting — and overflowed outside the building.
Dozens of people outside of the Kanawha County Board of Education in support of the name change.