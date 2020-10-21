Voters line up for early voting in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – People lined up around the Kanawha County Voter’s Registration office early Wednesday morning to cast their in-person vote.

The line started forming around 6 a.m. Early voting began at 8 a.m.

In Kanawha County, there are eight remote locations across the county where people can also vote in-person during the early voting period.

If people have requested an absentee ballot but have now decided they want to vote in person, they can bring the ballot with them to the polls to have it spoiled.

Early voting will last 10 days. However, if you still want to vote by absentee ballot you can request one until October 28th.