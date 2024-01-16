PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Princeton Community Hospital Facebook page posted information for warming centers and other accommodations as winter weather continues across southern West Virginia.

The post stated that the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management said the Bluewell United Methodist Church open as a warming center. The church is located on Warden Ave in Bluewell.

The post also said the Bluefield Union Mission was provided normal services, while the Princeton Salvation Army is able help anyone with local hotel stays.

