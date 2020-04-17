Northam provides COVID-19 update following protests over Virginia’s coronavirus restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam provided an update on COVID-19 in Virginia on Friday, a day after demonstrators protested outside the state capitol for the governor to loosen restrictions enforced in response to the virus.

State health officials reported Friday that 231 people have died from COVID-19 in Virginia. Of the 48,997 people tested for the virus, 7,491 have tested positive, according to numbers from the Virginia Department of Health.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s online dashboard shows that 1,308 people — confirmed positive COVID-19 patients (809) and those with tests pending (499) — are in the hospital as of Friday.

There are 400 patients who are in the ICU and 224 currently on a ventilator. The dashboard shows that 1,110 people in total have been discharged after being hospitalized with the virus.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.