BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – A water main break is slowing down traffic on Route 19 Southbound through Beckley.

The main break caused minor flooding over portions of the southbound lanes. The break is reportedly located in Beckley right in front of the Big Lots.

According to Beckley Water Company, there are crews on the scene attempting to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Traffic is being slowed through the area. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible while crews are working to solve the break.