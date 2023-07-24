BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia American Water will begin replacing a cast iron water main along Stadium Drive in Bluefield.

According to information from WV American Water, the project is estimated to be a $920,000 infrastructure project and is set to replace 2,700 feet of water main from Wildwood Lane to Maryland Avenue. The project is anticipated to be complete by September 2023, if weather conditions are favorable.

“West Virginia American Water recently completed a significant water main replacement project along College Avenue, and we’re pleased to make this continued investment in the City of Bluefield through our Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC) program… Just as we did along College Avenue, our engineering and construction teams are committed to working quickly and safely to complete this project in a timely manner. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we work to improve service reliability in this area of our water system.” Robert Burton, President of West Virginia American Water

the hours of construction will be between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. with evening and weekend work not expected to be needed. It is recommended for all motorists to take caution while passing through the area.