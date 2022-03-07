WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.V. (WVNS) – A Webster County man is facing a host of felony charges after setting a fire at his grandfather’s house.

On Friday, March 4, Joshua Dunlap, 24 of Cowen, set fire to his grandfather’s home on Williams River Road, Webster County sheriff’s deputies allege.

While the Cowen Volunteer Fire Department was trying to put the fire out, Dunlap continued to try to go inside the burning residence, causing firefighters to have to stop fighting the fire to keep him out of the building, deputies said.

Joshua’s grandfather, Roger Dunlap, told deputies that the day before the fire, he stopped Joshua from pouring gasoline throughout the home.

The day of the fire, Roger woke up to find that Joshua had started a fire on top of a 100 lb. propane tank and was watching it burn, according to court documents.

Roger was able to pull the tank out of the fire with a rake so that it wouldn’t explode, but the fire had already spread to the home, leaving it a total loss, deputies said.

Joshua Dunlap is charged with attempted murder, first-degree arson, and obstructing a firefighter.

Dunlap is being held in the Central Regional Jail with bail set at $100,000 cash-only.