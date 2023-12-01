WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The Welch Community Hospital was recently recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of 11 West Virginia hospitals to have prestige nurse communication.

This review is based on data from Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems and is based upon the welfare of patients and how they were treated while in care.

“I am extremely proud of the dedicated nursing team at Welch Community Hospital. We strive daily to provide quality care, and this five-star rating underscores our commitment to the health and well-being of every patient,” said Mark Simpson, CEO of Welch Community Hospital.

Welch Community Hospital is part of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Health Facilities and is the only hospital in that provides care to its residents in McDowell County and other surrounding counties as well.