WELCH, WV (WVNS) – The push continues for a new bridge on McDowell Street in Welch.

Discussions to build a bridge on McDowell street began about a year ago after the underpass flooded and people in Welch had no way out of town.

The current road is an underpass right beside the Tug Fork River. The road connects Welch Community Hospital to the city’s downtown area.

Mayor Harold McBride said a bridge would help fix a whole host of issues the city of Welch has had with the current underpass.

“A bridge changes everything,” said the Mayor. “First off, no more accidents. You know, people running into the underpass. No more flooding. No more people who can’t get to the hospital if something bad happens.”

The state Division of Highways finished a vehicle survey for the potential location of the new bridge. The City of Welch is now waiting for them to complete a land survey before they can go forward with construction.