RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) – Ronceverte’s downtown district has added a new splash of color.

A new “Welcome to Ronceverte” mural now welcomes guests to the River City’s downtown district when visiting Greenbrier County.

The mural depicting a sunrise over the Greenbrier River was painted by local artist and Ronceverte City Council Member, Tanya Hazelwood.

Mural Committee member Mark Trent says the mural adds personality to the downtown district and shows off the city’s unique personality.

“It’s welcoming. It supports the local arts. It shows we’re not some stuffy town that doesn’t allow them so I like that part of it. We’re just trying to have fun and have a lot of character here in Ronceverte,” said Trent.

Trent says Hazelwood and her fellow artists worked 12 hours a day for a week to get the base of the mural complete.

The city is planning on commissioning at least three more mural projects in the coming months.