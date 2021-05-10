West Virginia American Water announces upgrades across Southern WV

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Multiple southeastern WV counties will be receiving upgrades to water pipes, courtesy of West Virginia American Water.

The company announced they are investing approximately $3.4 million to replace more than 26,000 feet of pipe across southern West Virginia. The project is aimed at improving service reliability and fire protection throughout the service area.

“Thanks to our commitment to improving our existing infrastructure over the years, we’ve dramatically accelerated our water main replacement rate at West Virginia American Water from approximately 400 years to just over 100 years,” said Mike Raymo, director of engineering.

Throughout the year, West Virginia American Water customers in Fayette, Mercer and Summers counties will see major upgrades. The replacement 5,400 feet worth of 6-inch pipe and 4,000 feet of 2-inch pipe on Hilltop Loop and Red Star Roads in Oak Hill. Also included in the upgrades, is the replacing of 3,800 feet of pipe on Ridge Creek Road in Princeton.

Customers impacted by projects in their area will be notified by a letter prior to the start of the project. The letter will include a local contact for questions, as well as details on the individual project timeline and restoration efforts.

West Virginia American Water will provide customers with updates as work goes on.