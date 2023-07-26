GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — There are an estimated 12,000 scouts at this year’s National Scout Jamboree, one Eagle Scout is getting to experience a jamboree like this for the first time.

William Yannitell with the West Virginia Army National Guard is a fellow Eagle Scout but never had the opportunity to take part in a grand event like this. Yanitell joined the Army National Guard about two years ago and went to basic training in I-T to be a combat engineer.

He’s at the jamboree to support the scouts and provide security with a joint task force between the Army and Air Force National Guards.

“Being a national level event, these kids get to interact from kids all the way across the country. That’s not, you know, something you get to do every day. So they’re learning from different cultures and different ideas. So it gives them more exposure than, you know, the average person going through just schools.” William Yannitell, West Virginia Army National Guard

He embarked on the fun activities just like any scout would, whether it was shooting rifles, rappelling and much more.