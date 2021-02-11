West Virginia Celebrates 211 Day

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) – On Thursday, Feb. 11, West Virginia 211 celebrated 211 Day, recognizing a critical service that has answered more than 25,000 calls over the last year, connecting people to the services and benefits they need.

211 calls are by staffed members of the United Ways of West Virginia. Joseph Anthony Wakim III, the LifeBridge AmeriCorps 211 operator for the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties, said celebrating 211 Day is important.

“I think it’s a very good opportunity to allow people to know that there are community resources for them,” Wakim said. “Or for the public, I should say, when they are in need of whether it’s utility assistance, rental assistance, needing of food or any thing of that nature. And I think a lot of it has to do with the recent pandemic.”

Utility, rental and good assistance are the three big things he and other 211 operators helped with in 2020, Wakim said.

In total, there were 21,146 calls 2,842 texts and 1,743 chats. The top needs were:

34% utility assistance,

14% food insecurity,

12% rent/mortgage,

3% COVID information

and the other top 10 needs were temporary financial assistance, holiday programs, food, domestic violence, transportation, childcare.

With COVID waging on most of 2020, Wakim said he has offered help finding testing sites. And now that tax season is open, he has also helped with calls about finding tax preparation resources.

He said he does a little bit of everything, even just listen.

“211 is a vital resource and it’s a necessity for individuals that are calling and also individuals who call to have another human on the other side,” Wakim said. “And having another human on the other side to understand and to understand what’s going on and to listen and I think that’s a critical thing that I at at least try to do.”

According to a press release, WV 211 is also launching a partnership with Aunt Bertha to add self-service search functionality to their program. This new feature allows users to visit the 211 website and search over 12,000 available resources on their own. The search results allow the user to filter by location, hours, needs, etc. It is mobile responsive and extremely easy to use.

“One persistent local barrier to improving access to resources is simply knowing where to turn when you’re in need,” Delaney Laughery, statewide 211 Director, said in the release. “Often times, individuals would rather search for the information on their own instead of speaking to our representatives. This new state of the art search feature will allow them to do just that.”

For more information about West Virginia 211, or to donate to keep this vital service available for West Virginians, visit the WV 211 wbsite.