BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A traveling dance company will host a few performances around Beckley sponsored by the Beckley Art Center.

The West Virginia Dance Company recruits dancers from all over the country to perform across the state. While taking up residence in Beckley, the current company will hold their final performance at Woodrow Wilson High School May 1, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.

The Artistic Director, Toneta Akers-Toler, said it can take more than a year to prepare these performances.

“Modern dance, it is a language and you create movement just like you create letters of the alphabet,” Akers-Toler said. “They become phrases, they become sentences, they become paragraphs so we sometimes say writing dance.”

The Dance Company will also hold an interpretative dance performance at the Beckley Art Center April 29, 2022 at 6:00p.m. with their current quilt exhibition.

Tickets for their performance at the high school can be bought online or at the door. It is $15 for general admission and $10 for students, seniors and BAC members.