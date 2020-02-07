West Virginia DHHR announces application opening date for LIEAP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced on Thursday that applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will be accepted beginning on February 10, and ending on February 21, or until funds are exhausted.

The release from the DHHR stated the federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.

DHHR officials said eligibility for LIEAP is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. Income guidelines have increased for 2020, and must be at or below 60 percent of the State Median Income, according to the release. In situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must be seen by a DHHR worker, according to the release. DHHR officials said in order for applicants to qualify, households must meet all program guidelines.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP FY 2020 are listed below:

Household Size Gross Monthly Income Limit 1 $1,884 2 $2,464 3 $3,043 4 $3,623 5 $4,203 6 $4,782 7 $5,361 8 $5,940 9 $6,519 10 $7,098

*For each additional person, add $579. Households whose countable income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible. However, some types of income may be excluded for LIEAP.

Applications may be obtained at local DHHR offices, community action agencies or senior centers operated by any Area Agency on Aging, according to the release. Applications are also available online here.

All applications must be received by DHHR or postmarked by February 21, 2020, according to the release. Completed applications should be delivered or mailed to the DHHR office located in the applicant’s county of residence. A list of local offices may be found online here or by calling 304-356-4619. Mailing the application to any other office or to a utility company may delay the receipt by DHHR and prohibit the processing of the application, according to the release.