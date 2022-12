CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Interim Secretary of West Virginia’s DHHR, Dr. Jeff Coben, has lifted a hiring freeze at the agency.

Dr. Coben says there’s a critical shortage of workers in areas of high need, like Child Protective Services.

Hiring bonuses are being offered and in some counties, the bonuses can reach $5,000.

Retired DHHR workers can come back and work while still collecting their retirement pay.

