West Virginia National Guard Sgt. holds baby girl for first time after deployment

Hannah Goetz

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia families at Yeager Airport on Friday as West Virginia National Guard members returned home after nine months overseas.

“I just know our family has been missing a piece and it will be good to be whole again,” Mickaela Doss, as she waits for her husband to come through the airport.

The Doss girls along with many others anxiously await to hold their soldiers once again in their arms. Sgt. Doss’s oldest girl, Ashlyn, has no idea she is at the airport to pick up her best friend.

“He’s in Afghanistan I miss him so much…it feels like 100 years,” she tells 13 News.

When the big moment finally comes it’s not just a reunion for the dosses…it’s also an introduction as Sgt. Deny Doss holds his baby girl in his arms for the very first time.

“I didn’t really get to be there when she was born but I’m excited to be home and ready to meet my family all over again,” says Sgt. Doss.

This ‘girl dad’ as mom, Mickaela, calls him will now return home with his number one fans.

