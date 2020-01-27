West Virginia Senate passes bill to give students college, wage data

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia students may soon get detailed reports on college costs and in-demand jobs.

Lawmakers on Monday unanimously approved the measure, dubbed the Students’ Right-to-Know Act. It now moves to the House of Delegates for consideration.

The proposal would require the state education board to compile an annual report containing the state’s most sought after jobs, entry-level wages and common degree requirements for those careers. It would also include figures on the average cost of college, student loan payments and median wages for degree areas.

The measure is sponsored by Republican Sen. Patricia Rucker, who represents Jefferson County and chairs the Senate education committee.

