BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deciding on a college is one of the most important choices high school seniors will make, and paying for that education is a big concern for parents.

Representatives of the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office travel from school to school to let students and parents know about ways their office makes it easy to save for college.

Katie Holstein, financial education specialist for WVSTO, said the Smart529 plan aims to help parents pay for college, while the Jump Start savings plan allows them to save for a trade school.

“Parents can start saving for their child’s future in college, towards their tuition, room and board and books, things they might need,” said Holstein.