FAYETTE COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – A Tractor Trailer accident has resulted in a Hazmat situation at the 62 mile marker in Fayette County.

The turnpike is closed, and traffic is being diverted from the Beckley exit to Chelyan until further notice.

Courtesy West Virginia 511

WV Turnpike Authority is in charge of the situation and the DEP is on site. The WV Turnpike Authority tells 59News the spill is of ammonium nitrate. They say the semi-truck that rolled over and is believed to be off to the side of the road and was carrying 44,000 pounds.

