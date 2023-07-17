HINTON, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a fun way to cool down during these hot summer days, the 58th annual West Virginia Water Festival is set to return Saturday, July 22, 2023 in Hinton!

This year’s theme is ‘Where the old meets the New.’ It embraces Hinton’s abundant waterways as well as the city’s long railroad history.

Events include traditional celebrations like the Fireman’s Parade, a fireworks show, street dances, and, of course, the Grand Water Festival Parade.

Old activities are also making their return, so attendees can look forward to animal shows, pet parades, and even the Queen’s Ball.

You can purchase tickets at local stores until the day before the July 29th Ducky Race, sponsored by scheduled REACHH and the City of Hinton.

Saturday, July 29, 2023 is also the last day for the festival. You can find a full list of events here.