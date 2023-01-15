BOOMER, WV (WOWK) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said a Kanawha County woman is dead after a crash on U.S. Route 60 in Boomer, West Virginia.

According to Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II, authorities responded to a call about a four-vehicle crash just after midnight. Deputies said that upon arrival, they found one vehicle flipped on its top with a woman driver ejected.

Witnesses told deputies the driver was traveling west on Rte. 60 at a high speed. They said the car went off the roadway and hit a parked vehicle. This launched the woman’s vehicle into the air and made it flip, according to witnesses.

Deputies said they also found three other vehicles with damages. Two vehicles were parked without occupants, and one driven car had minor damages, according to authorities.

The ejected victim died from her injuries, the Sheriff’s Department said. Her name will not be released until family is notified.

No one else was injured, according to deputies.

The road was shut down for four hours before it was reopened.

The Sheriff’s Department said they are investigating this crash. At this time, investigators do not know if alcohol was involved.

Responders included Boomer Volunteer Fire Department and Jan Care Ambulance.