BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Travelling across the world can be stressful, but arriving in a foreign country with most of your belongings missing can seem like a nightmare. Thankfully, when this situation happened to a Polish marching band visiting Buckhannon, West Virginians were quick to help.

Upon arrival to the U.S. from Poland for the World Association of Marching Show Bands (WAMSB) 2023 Championships, the band found that almost everything but their carry-on items was missing. This included their uniforms, instruments, equipment and clothing; almost all of it was lost in transit as they arrived in Washington, D.C.

“80% of all of their luggage, including a vast majority, if not all of their instruments were completely lost in the flight. By the time they got to the airport, there was a lot of sitting around and waiting expecting instruments and expecting checked bags. But, to my knowledge, the only things that made it through were carry-on bags and one or two things,” BJ Hoffman, Lead Band Ambassador for WAMSB said.

However, in the midst of a potentially catastrophic situation, members of the Buckhannon community and other bands in the competition were eager to help out. Hoffman said that as the band came across the mountains to Buckhannon, the staff of WAMSB caught wind of their problems, leading Leah Propst, another Band Ambassador for WAMSB, to make a Facebook post urging the community to help.

Hoffman said that within two hours, every need was filled by other bands and members of the community.

“It was really amazing to see the community rally together for the power of music, for the sake of music, for the sake of creating the arts and upholding the arts. It was truly beautiful to see everyone pull together,” Hoffman said. “Hundreds of people shared the Facebook post. Tons of people were asking their friends, their family, pulling instruments out of their basement, out of storage, eager to help in any way that they can.”

Hoffman said that instruments that could be considered family heirlooms were loaned to the band and that some of them likely hadn’t been touched in several years. Propst said that schools in Buckhannon alone loaned at least eight instruments and that outfits from Grafton and Philippi also loaned what they could to the roughly 50-person band.

Propst noted how despite all of the hardship, she found it fascinating how music still brought the Polish band together with all of the groups.

“There was something very powerful about being on Camden last night when the bands were all lining up. The bands were all warming up and you had a band from Switzerland playing a song to warm up to. A couple of the Poland members were like ‘Oh, we know that one’ and they jumped in and then you had people from the Honduras band jump in,” Propst said. “All these people who don’t even share a common language were all playing the same song.”

Hoffman praised the generosity of West Virginians as he spoke about the Polish band’s bus driver, who upon hearing about their situation, offered to take the band to Walmart to purchase matching Buckhannon music T-shirts in lieu of the uniforms they had lost.

“It’s been so beautiful to see the love for music, the love for arts, the love for each other. It’s infectious, it spreads, it grows,” Hoffman said.

