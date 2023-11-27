GHENT, WV (WVNS) — With winter soon upon us, preventative measures must be taken into consideration in order to keep our bodies warm during the harsh colder seasons.

So what is wind chill, how do you prevent it, and how do you protect your body from other harsh elements from the upcoming colder weather season.

What is wind chill?

Being around cold air alone can be deadly and even harmful to your body. To simply put it, when cold air is circulating it will feel much colder. What will begin to happen is once the wind increases, it will begin to remove heat from the body at a much faster rate, which brings down the temperature of your skin and internal body temperature as well. This is harmful to the body as it can lead to other health conditions such as hypothermia, frostbite, and in extreme cases, gangrene.

Wind chill usually affects humans and animals more than inanimate objects such as radiators or water pipes due to the fact that they do not have an internal temperature that will cool below the air temperature.

It is helpful to remember the following tips when going out in cold, harsh conditions to prevent wind chill and other deadly conditions:

According to the National Weather Service, stay dry and wear boots that are waterproof and insulated. Wet clothing will drop heat loss from your body.

Always stay covered in harsh conditions. Wearing clothing such as mittens or gloves, and a hat is very helpful since you lose half your body heat from your head.

Always dress layered because trapped air between loose fitting clothing helps to insulate your body temperature.

Always be cognizant of the weather. Stay up to date with our StormTracker 59 forecast to check for weather updates. This will help you dress properly for the outdoors. If it is too cold out, try not to go outside as much.

Using these tips and tools should prevent any weather troubles from wind chill. If you feel it has led to something worse, you should seek medical assistance immediately.