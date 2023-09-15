BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield, Mercer County needs constant upkeep due to how much it is used.

Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield is home to two college teams, two high school teams, and several others. Due to the many teams that use this stadium, along with other events, upkeep is a yearlong process.

Rick Showalter, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bluefield, talks about how often certain parts of the field are changed to be ready for another game.

“We switch things around, sometimes on Saturdays we’ll have two Universities in the same day, and we’ve got to flip the field right in-between the two and get it ready for the next one.” – Rick Showalter, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bluefield

Showalter also says there is a new lighting system to help provide better lighting for games, with some color variation for other events in the future.