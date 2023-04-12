BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Taxes are due on Tuesday, April 18.

If you have not started on your taxes yet, it may be time to consider filing for an extension.

If you need to file an extension for your taxes, it can easily be done online by filling out an extension request form on the IRS website.

However, if you owe money on your taxes, filing for an extension does not give you extra time to pay what you owe.

Tax Accountant Tony Martin of Tax Return Specialists said even if you need an extension to file, you still need to send the IRS an estimate of what you might owe by Tuesday.

“Let’s say last year I owed two grand, chances are if nothing much has changed I’m going to owe two grand again this year,” said Martin. “But let’s say I don’t have 2,000. The best thing to do is send as much as I can. So if I have 1,000 of that, I’m going to send that 1,000 along with my extension.”

Martin added the more you can pay now, the less interest you will have.

All requests for extension must be postmarked on April 18th, or else you will suffer additional penalties.