Wheeling Attorney/Small Businesses file lawsuit against Gov. Justice

Wheeling, WV (WTRF) — Wheeling Attorney, Paul Harris, and a group of small Wheeling businesses (plaintiffs) filed a lawsuit against West Virginia Governor, (defendant) Jim Justice.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court Thursday, September 17, 2020.

The plaintiffs stated the complaint focuses on first amendment rights. They claim Gov. Justice limiting large groups outside is a violation of freedom of assembly.

Harris said he believes Gov. Justice is making his own laws and the state legislature should have been called to make the laws for the Mountain State.

Harris said the complaint was also filed by educators in the region, but they were not mentioned in the lawsuit.

You can read the full lawsuit below.