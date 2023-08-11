GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Fall is right around the corner and the first morning bell of the 2023-24 school year is ready to ring.

But, when does your county go back to school?

While most school systems in southern West Virginia start at August 24, 2023, some back-to-school dates are staggered. Below is a complete list of when counties from southeastern West Virginia are set to return to school.

2023-24 Back-To-School Dates

Fayette County – August 17, 2023

Greenbrier County – August 29, 2023

McDowell County – August 24, 2023

Mercer County – August 24, 2023

Monroe County – August 24, 2023 Nicholas County – August 24, 2023

Pocahontas County – August 16, 2023

Raleigh County – August 24, 2023

Summers County – August 21, 2023

Wyoming County – August 24, 2023

Both parents and students are responsible when it comes to the success throughout the upcoming school year. According to the Child Mind Institute, nearly 25% of students struggle with mental health and/or learning problems.

The Child Mind Institute released their list of tips for parents to remember when combatting the new school year. Atop the list is to remember that mental health and stress issues rise when the school year comes around. Make sure to listen to your child when they’re having problems and work with them to find a solution.

More importantly, the list highlights the necessity of homework and working with your student’s teacher. For the full list of tips for parents heading into the 2023-24 school year, visit the Child Mind Institute’s website.

From everyone here at 59News, we wish that all students, parents, teachers, administrators, and staff have a fantastic school year!