WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)– The festival fun continued into the second day of the annual Dandelion Festival in White Sulphur Springs.

The festival is a three day event celebrating and appreciating the perseverance of dandelions as a symbol for all West Virginians.

The day was jam-packed with vendors, food, shopping and live music. Kids even enjoyed themselves with fun activities like bouncy houses while their parents shopped at the farmer’s market.

Carmen Fogus, a vice president with West Virginia FFA, said she looks forward to the festival each year, and that it is a special event for the community.

“I love coming to the Dandelion Festival,” said Fogus. “My family has lived in White Sulphur for several generations, and it’s just such a good feeling to see all these people come out and support our amazing hometown.”

The festival also presented multiple art show exhibits and held fun contests. Fogus mentioned the festival will end with an amazing parade on Sunday, May 28, 2023.