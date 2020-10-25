Winston Wright: “We’re on to the next game” after Texas Tech loss

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) -- Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 marks the day where the ninth Gold Star Family Memorial Monument in West Virginia was revealed in Princeton. The first monument was installed in 2013 at the Veterans Cemetery in Institute, West Virginia.

President and CEO of the Woody Williams Foundation, Chad Graham, said thanks to the Woody Williams Foundation, families from across the country have a place to go and remember their loved ones who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.