Winterplace Ski Resort sees heavy traffic for MLK weekend

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The slopes were packed this weekend as avid skiers and snowboarders took to the slopes for one of the busiest weekends of the year for winter sports.

Executive Director of Winterplace Ski Resort, Tom Wagner, told 59News he’s happy to see so many people going down the Mountain after a tough first few weeks of the season. Warmer than usual temperatures and a lack of snow in December of 2021 caused the ski resort to close down temporarily so crews could build up enough snow for the slopes.

“My hat’s off to our Mountain Ops crew, they have worked around the clock especially with some of the curve balls that have been thrown at us,” Wagner said. “As soon as it turned cold, we were able to come back and rebound and build the mountain back up so you can see what is going on is it turns white pretty quick and the fact that everybody’s got some snow in their front yard, that also helps.”

Challenges with weather also impact the resort on the business side. Wagner said he is grateful for the opportunity to catch up from a few lost weekends.

“When you miss some days, it makes a big difference as opposed to having to do something year round,” Wagner said.

The Ski season lasts from December to March and Wagner said while it might be shorter than normal, people still come from all over to enjoy what Winterplace has to offer in the Mountain State.

“It makes me awful proud of our staff and what we are able to offer here in Southern West Virginia,” Wagner said. “These are families that coming out and enjoying themselves, for many it is their first time being out on the snow, and they become lifetime enthusiasts and these are memories that stay with them and we talk about time and again.”