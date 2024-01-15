GHENT, WV (WVNS) – With all this fresh snow, you might want to head to higher ground… to the slopes, that is!

Winterplace is having its 2nd annual Family Festival Weekend this Saturday and Sunday, January 20 and 21, 2024.

It is the perfect time to get any restless kids, and adults, out of the house. Winterplace will offer a variety of events and competitions that provide a great opportunity to have some heartwarming family fun.

Josh Faber of General Manager Winterplace commented, ” We want to try to bring back the fun, right? Give the family something to do during the wintertime, together. Some memorable moments. The first one was amazing, so we’re really excited for the second one. We’ve got all kinds of things planned for them.”

As part of the event, Winterplace will also be hosting a mini and big air freestyle competition, family ski race, snowtubing costume contest, and many other fun filled activities.

While it will be very cold this weekend, conditions will be ideal for snow, and the event offers plenty of opportunities to warm up indoors, like doing some facepainting while sipping on hot cocoa.

It is a great opportunity to get out there, enjoy some face painting, maybe some face planting, and make some new family memories.