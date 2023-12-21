GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The winter season is here and it is time to enjoy skiing and snowtubing, as Winterplace Ski Resort is opening more trails.

On Saturday, December 23, 2023, Winterplace will open more trails, lift 3 will be open to the top of the mountain, and snowtubing will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The trails that will be open are Cascade, Wanderer, Panorama, Glades, Easy Street, Meadows, Last Chance, Last Run, Rendezvous I, Rendezvous II, No Problem, Compromise, Look At Me, Drop Off, and Snowfield.

The Terrain Park, Heaven Holler Park will also be open, as will lifts 1, 2, 3, 5, and 6.

Get your tickets and take your family and friends out for some winter fun during the holiday season!