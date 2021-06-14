Woman charged with arson, attempted murder in Wyoming County

KOPPERSTON, WV (WVNS) — A Wyoming County woman is charged with arson and attempted murder for allegedly setting fire to a home with two people inside.

Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office said Bridget Avonelle Cozort, 30, of Kopperston, was staying in a home with two other women. They said Cozort was told to move out on May 21, 2021. The following morning, investigators said Cozort set fire to living room curtains before leaving the home. The two women were still inside.

Investigators said one of the women found the fire and called 911. Both women escaped the home safely and first responders were able to put out the fire.

According to Wyoming County Prosecutor Mike Cochrane, Cozort was arrested on charges of drug possession and a revoked driver’s license in Wyoming County on May 28. The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office added one count of first-degree arson and two counts of attempted murder on June 9.

Cozort is in Southern Regional Jail with her bail set at $100,000.