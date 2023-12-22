RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A woman was killed in a fatal car crash in Raleigh County.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, December 21, 2023, Timothy R. Underwood, Sr. was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 west on Coal River Road with one passenger, Jennifer J. Bowe. Initial findings revealed that Underwood’s truck left the right side of the roadway hitting a rock wall and two trees, before it re-entered the roadway and came to rest in the middle of Coal River Road.

Jennifer Bowe suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead on scene, and Timothy Underwood had minor injuries from the accident.

Due to evidence found on the scene and observations from officers, Timothy Underwood Sr. was arrested for Driving while impaired causing Death and Driving on a Revoked License due to DUI.

Underwood was taken to be medically cleared before being transported to the Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment before a Raleigh County Magistrate.

Lt. J. L. Redden assisted by Sergeant G. D. Epling and Deputy M. S. Dunlap are investigating the incident, and Coal River VFD, Whitesville VFD, Jan-Care Ambulance and Whitesville EMS responded to the accident.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Stick with 59News for more updates.