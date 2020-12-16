Woman jumps from second-story window to escape house fire

by: Ashley Haycraft

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman is in the hospital Wednesday night after she jumped from a second-story window to escape a house fire in Nicholas County.

Members of the Craigsville Volunteer Fire Department said the house fire happened around 5 a.m. this morning on Bear Pen Road, near Tioga.

Officials said a woman who was in the house escaped after she jumped from a second-story window. She was transported to the Pittsburg Burn Center.

No fatalities have been reported at this time.

The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause.

