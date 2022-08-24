BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman from the Beaver area of Raleigh County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Nicole Saunders was last seen in the Beaver area on July 21, 2022. Her family reported here missing to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ashley Nicole Saunders is asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (304) 255-9300.

