GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – Get ready to decorate, the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Wonderland of Trees fundraiser is returning for its 15th year.

This year’s wonderland of trees will be on display at the J.W. Marriott leadership center at the Summit Bechtel Reserve.

United Way of Southern West Virginia Executive Director Trena Dacal said the event is a great way to kick off the holiday season.

“It’s fun, family-friendly. People come up with incredible, really creative themes for the holidays and they go all out to decorate their trees. They add additional value sometimes with trips, or gift cards, or gifts,” Dacal told 59News.

You can go check out the trees every Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting November 3rd. There will be a live auction to purchase trees on Friday, November 17th.

To sign up to decorate a tree for the event, head to the Untied Way of Southern West Virginia’s website.