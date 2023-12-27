WALKER, WV (WVNS) — A teenager from Wood County was unfortunately reported dead after a house fire.

At approximately 11p.m. on December 26, 2023, Wood County 911 was dispatched for a house fire at 5900 Walker Road. Six members of the home were trapped in the fire; three children and two adults were able to escape the fire.

One of the adults and one of the children that managed to escape were treated on scene for minor injuries. The 13 year old was transported to WV Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and positive identification.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.