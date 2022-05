BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Woodrow Wilson High School closed at 12:45 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022. Raleigh County School Superintendent David Price announced the closure is due to a burst water pipe in the cafeteria.

Video Credit: Shane Stines

The information was released around 11:30 a.m. The school is reported to be without water. Superintendent Price is expected to make a more comprehensive announcement shortly. 59News is following this story and will have more details as they become available.