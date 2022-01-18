Demolition continues at Grant Street Bridge

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Work to demolish a bridge in Bluefield has continued.

The Grant Street Bridge connects Bluefield Avenue to Grant Street across the Bluefield Railyard. The northern half of the bridge has been demolished by work crews so far, with the southern span to follow.

The southern half of the bridge was originally scheduled to be taken down this week, but was pushed back due to the winter weather. Work to demolish the bridge will continue next week. City Engineer Kerry Stauffer thanks Norfolk Southern for approving the permits necessary to continue the work.

“Appreciative of Norfolk Southern and you know it’s a hassle for them and we do appreciate that they finally approved all the permits and they’re allowing us to get the cost traction underway and continue it.”

Stauffer added that the work should be finished by August or early September, if everything goes according to plan.