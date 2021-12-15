Wreaths Across America honoring veterans at Fayetteville cemetery

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Wreaths across America will honor the graves of veterans in Fayette County this weekend.

Huse Memorial Park in Fayetteville will honor the 708 veterans who rest in the cemetery with a wreath placed on each service member’s grave.

The ceremony signifies that even though these veterans have passed away, their sacrifice and courage will never be forgotten.

“I was introduced to Wreaths Across America in 2016,” said Cathy Jo Bryant. “My husband, who is a veteran, we went to Arlington National Cemetery and participated there that year. And when we left there, I knew it was something I wanted to do locally.”

This will be the third year Bryant has organized a Wreaths Across America ceremony in Fayette County.

The wreath-laying ceremony begins at noon on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Huse Memorial, and will last until all 708 veterans graves receive a wreath.