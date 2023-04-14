GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Several students at Concord University are teaming up with Premier Wrestling and the University’s President’s Office to present Wrestling in the Valley.

According to Lindsey Byars of the CU Advancement Office, the event will be on April 26, 2023, behind the Student Center from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free and all seating will be on the lawn, and for everyone who is planning to attend is suggested to bring blankets or chairs.

This will be the second year that this event will take place and will have wrestling greats like Jeff James. Last year’s event was the highest attended event on campus, and CU is trying to exceed that in 2023.