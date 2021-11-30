WV American Water acquires Page-Kincaid water system

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia American Water (WVAW) announced on Monday, November 30, 2021, that they had completed the acquisition of Page-Kincaid Public Service District’s water system.

WVAW began supplying water to customers of the Page-Kincaid water system in December of 2020. The sale of the water system today means former Page-Kincaid PSD customers will become full-time West Virginia American Water customers.

“We are very pleased to finally close this sale for the residents of Page-Kincaid, and we look forward to providing safe, reliable water service to this area for many years to come,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “West Virginia American Water has established an interconnection between the company’s water lines in Fayette County and the district’s water system and has already invested more than $7 million in the Page-Kincaid water distribution system. We will continue to make needed investments in the system to reduce leakage, improve water quality, and provide more reliable service.”

The Page-Kincaid Public Service District, which covered nearly 650 customers in Fayette County, will now run as part of WVAW’s New River system.