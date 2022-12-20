PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A local sports legend shares his story after 30 years in professional baseball.

Jim Holland spent 24 years as the General Manager of Princeton’s minor league baseball teams, first as a part of the Cincinnati Reds organization and later as part of the Tampa Bay Rays.

In his three decades in baseball, he was the GM for more than 80 ball players who ended up playing in the majors.

Now he’s sharing stories from his 30 year career with his new book, My Fortunate Detour.

“You know, these players are more than just bats and gloves,” said Holland. “They’re human beings, and they have a lot of different scenarios that really will open your eyes, give you a chuckle, and really that’s what I’m after.”

My Fortunate Detour is for sale now at The Hatter’s Bookstore in Princeton and Taylor Books in Charleston. If you can’t make it to either of those locations, Holland asks you to contact him directly on his cell phone at (304) 920-7100.