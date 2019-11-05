WV Governor ends drought state of emergency

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, officially ending the State of Emergency that had been in place statewide since last month due to drought conditions.

The original State of Emergency declaration was made on Oct. 3, 2019 and applied to all 55 counties in West Virginia. It was put in place due after a prolonged shortage of rainfall that caused moderate drought conditions across much of the state and severe drought conditions in southern West Virginia.

Those drought conditions have dissipated, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System.

A statewide outdoor burning ban overlapped with the drought state of emergency. Gov. Justice ended that ban in early October.

All mandatory and voluntary water usage restrictions or guidelines that were included within the State of Emergency declaration are also now lifted, according to the Governor’s Office.